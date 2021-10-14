“There was good management. Forbes called Barça the most expensive club in the world ”, Bartomeu informs about his reign – Football

Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has responded to the claims of people who call his management of the club a failure.

Bartomeu was President of Barcelona from 23 January 2014 to 27 October 2020

“I know that this phrase [про провальный менеджмент] popular. But there was a project and a strategic plan developed in 2015. We have completed many projects. Our board has been the most active. In March 2020, a pandemic came, sharply reducing revenue. Since then, we have received a very serious blow.

[Период моего правления] was not a disaster. I’m not talking about this. La Liga, UEFA in their financial fair play and auditors talk about it. Around 185 million euros were received. It was good management. According to the results of 2020, Forbes magazine named Barça the most expensive club in the world.

The club suffered, among other things, due to the limits set by UEFA on salaries. This meant that we had little opportunity to foresee the situation, but it was not a matter of poor management.

We tried to compete with the Premier League teams. Over the years, we have doubled our revenues and almost reached the € 1 billion in revenue, giving us the opportunity to spend more on men’s and women’s football teams, basketball, handball and futsal. This allowed us to have competitive teams that have won many titles, ”said Bartomeu.

Formerly Barcelona reported on the results financial year 2020/21. The club’s net loss after taxes was € 481 million. Blaugrana’s net debt as at 30 June 2021 is 680 million euros.

