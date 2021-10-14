“This is the end of a career”? Reaction to the challenge of Kovalchuk to the Russian national team :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Mutko Against” reported that 38-year-old Kovalchuk could join the coaching staff of the Russian hockey team. The reaction of experts to the possible arrival of an eminent hockey player in the national team – in the compilation of “RBC.Sport”

Vyacheslav Fetisov, former USSR national team player

“He will be a good addition to the coaching staff. Does this mean the end of your career? Who knows, maybe after the Olympics he will play again. We skate together, he is in good shape. Perhaps, a creative pause is needed, and then she will go out on the ice again, “Fetisov said to the Championship.

Alexey Zhamnov, head coach of the Russian national team

“I will leave this topic without comment for now. On October 18, there will be a press conference at which all the answers will be given, ”Zhamnov told RBC.

Rene Fasel, former President of the International Ice Hockey Federation

“He is a wonderful person and I have known him for many years. The Russian national team has excellent acting hockey players and excellent ones in the past. And if the former stars will help the current team, then why not, ”Fasel said in a conversation with RBC Sport.

Vladimir Plushev, former coach of the Russian national team

“If Kovalchuk really joins the coaching staff of the national team, then I don’t understand anything about hockey. To be a coach of the national team, you have to go to this and prove your worth. <…> Whom will Kovalchuk prompt? Ovechkin? Malkin? They are as great as he is. A coach is an authority. When players and coaches are on an equal footing, questions always arise, ”Plushev said in an interview with Championship.

Valery Kamensky, member of the expert council of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation

“While there are rumors, there must be some kind of official statement,” Kamensky said to Metaratings.ru.

Maxim Sushinsky, former striker of the Russian national team

“Kovalchuk has no coaching experience. He did not even announce that he was retiring. And becoming a coach is not so easy, you have to have some experience, and then immediately the Olympic Games. For me it is a little strange that Kovalchuk is a coach. I understand Kovalchuk’s hockey experience and know what a master he is in hockey, how he knows how to tune the team from the inside. Maybe from these goals he is taken to the coaching staff to tune the team in the locker room and on the ice. Kovalchuk can help the national team with leadership qualities, ”Sushinsky said in an interview with the VseProSport correspondent.

Yuri Nikolaev, agent of Ilya Kovalchuk

“If such a proposal comes from the national team, then of course, he will consider it. But we did not discuss this topic with him, ”Nikolaev told Sport24.