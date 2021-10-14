“Today is a year of work at Dynamo. I feel great, I feel comfortable “

Dynamo head coach Sandro Schwartz shared his opinion on the upcoming derby with Spartak within the 11th round of the Tinkoff RPL.

– From whom to expect danger in “Spartak”?

– We know the whole situation with the injured in Spartak, we heard that Umyarov was injured in the youth team. We need to play well collectively in defense, skillfully act in counterattacks. We are fully armed, it is important to take three points this Saturday.

– Today is the year since you coach Dynamo. How does it feel?

– Yes, today is a year. I feel great, I feel comfortable at Dynamo, and I am glad to work with the people around me. During this time, the team has made a big step in development, but we do not stop there. I don’t want to talk about what will happen next, we have to think about what is here and now. I understand that the contract is ending, but we will talk about it later.

– How is Spartak Vitoria different from Tedesco?

– The last victories of Spartak are well-deserved, the team has done a great job. The red and white started the season at four as a defender, then moved on to five. It is not so important how Spartak has changed under the leadership of the new coach, it is important to find the keys to the opponent’s goal

– You were twice recognized as the best coach and in those games when the award was presented – Dynamo lost. Are you not afraid of winning a nomination?

– No, I’m afraid of that. All this is a confirmation of the work that we are doing. This award is not mine, but all the staff of the coaching staff. But we don’t think about it, we throw all our focus and all our strength into the upcoming meeting with Spartak.

Last season, under the leadership of Schwartz, Dynamo finished seventh in the Tinkoff RPL.

Dynamo ranks second in the Tinkoff RPL with 19 points. “Spartak is seventh (16).

The match “Spartak” – “Dynamo” will take place on October 16 at 19:00 Moscow time. Watch the live broadcast of the meeting on the Match TV channel, on the Match TV and Sportbox.ru websites.