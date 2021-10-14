US Open champion withdrew from the Kremlin Cup :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

In addition to Emma Radukanu, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and 20th world racket Bianca Andreescu will not participate in the tournament.

(Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)



The winner of the US Open 2021 British Emma Radukanu withdrew from the “Kremlin Cup”. About it reported The Times journalist Stuart Fraser on his Twitter. Information confirms The Entry List Updates Women Twitter, which tracks changes in the tournament lineup.

Also, the official website of the tournament on Thursday reported that the 20th racket of the world, Canadian Bianca Andreescu, Belgian Eliza Mertens and American Daniel Collins, were shot in the women’s grid. Because of this, Russians Elena Vesnina and Lyudmila Samsonova, as well as Ayla Tomlyanovich from Australia, will play in the main draw.

Olympic champion of Tokyo, Swiss Belinda Benchich will not play in Moscow, reported journalist Michal Samulski. Instead of Radukanu and Bencic, Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska and Czech Teresa Martintsova were in the main draw.

In September, 18-year-old Radukanu became the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title. Before the tournament, Radukanu was ranked 150th in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), now she is in 22nd place. She performed at the US Open for the first time. Her first Grand Slam was at Wimbledon in 2021, where she reached the fourth round.

The Kremlin Cup will take place on October 16-24 in Moscow. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.