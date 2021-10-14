V1lat comments on Alliance’s departure from TI10 | Dota 2

Commentator Vitaly v1lat Volochay spoke out after the defeat Alliance from T1 in the lower bracket match The International 10 (2021)… In his personal Telegram channel, he noted that the organization needs to change the Dota 2 roster before the start of the next season.

Vitaly v1lat Volochay: “Let’s be honest – it was bad. All season, all LANs, everything was sad. The team won the only LAN match in Bo1 against Beastcoast the day before yesterday. Apart from this series – nothing, the team could not win a single bo3 or bo2. The roster needs to be changed completely, the team really does not have a full-fledged coach, the management is weak, the captain falls short, the offlaneer plays very poorly, the carry does not connect to the team as top teams do. It’s a pity. I was rooting for Artyom, and worried about him, and I will continue to worry. But not this year 🙁 “.

The relegation match between Alliance and T1 took place on the afternoon of October 14th. Command Artyom Fng Barshak lost with a score of 0: 2 and left the championship, taking 9-12th place. T1 advanced to the next round, where on October 15 will face the winner of the pair Vici Gaming – Evil Geniuses…

The International 2021 matches are played from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. At the tournament, 18 teams compete for more than $ 40 million. You can follow the progress of the championship in our report.