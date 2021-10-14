V1lat comments on Alliance’s departure from TI10 | Dota 2

Commentator Vitaly v1lat Volochay spoke out after the defeat Alliance from T1 in the lower bracket match The International 10 (2021)… In his personal Telegram channel, he noted that the organization needs to change the Dota 2 roster before the start of the next season.
The relegation match between Alliance and T1 took place on the afternoon of October 14th. Command Artyom Fng Barshak lost with a score of 0: 2 and left the championship, taking 9-12th place. T1 advanced to the next round, where on October 15 will face the winner of the pair Vici Gaming – Evil Geniuses…
The International 2021 matches are played from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. At the tournament, 18 teams compete for more than $ 40 million. You can follow the progress of the championship in our report.