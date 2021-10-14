V1lat on LighTofHeaveN’s Leaving TI10 On-air Team: “The fact that he got kicked was news for everyone here” | Dota 2

Commentator Vitaly v1lat Volochay spoke about the possible dismissal of Dmitry LighTofHeaveN Kupriyanova from the broadcast team The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. Volochay noted that his colleague’s statement was news both for him and for other casters.

Maybe Dima should stop taking the drugs he is taking? The fact that he got kicked was news to everyone here. If anything, not only Lost is not on the schedule for the next two days, but I also have two days without broadcasts. At Bafik, at Adequat. But we don’t take tickets home … – Vitalii Volochai (@ v1lat) October 14, 2021

Kupriyanov himself mentioned Volochai during his story about the reasons for his dismissal. On stream Yaroslava NS Kuznetsova he noted that v1lat allegedly broke into the discussion of the situation with Natus Vincere… LighTofHeaveN believes that it was precisely because of the harsh assessment of the relationship between the two members of this group that the decision was made not to put it on the air. Volochai also told his version of events.

I was at the hotel before lunch. Where have I burst into? God, it’s even funny to read. I wrote to the tale of talents that it is impossible to behave like that with colleagues, to which Dima answered me very rudely. This concludes our dialogue. Everything – Vitalii Volochai (@ v1lat) October 14, 2021

Earlier on the air of TI10, Kupriyanov said that Ivan ArtStyle Antonov and Alexey Solo Berezin cannot quickly come to a common opinion, which is why the former team Virtus.pro there could be problems. Caster speculated that they could be repeated for the current roster of Natus Vincere, in which Antonov and Berezin are again represented as coach and player, respectively.

The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Bucharest, Romania. The Russian-speaking lighting team consists of 28 people. Valve did not officially announce the dismissal of Kupriyanov.