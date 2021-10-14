Valery Karpin: The Russian national team will have one captain in the final tournament – 10/14/2021

– I knew that Safonov would play with Slovenia, but the captain should be on the field. Yes, our goalkeepers were captains, but I think that this should not be so. An armband is not required to be a captain. I was the captain at Celta, at Real Sociedad. I read about the Brazilian captain system. Maybe after that finish asking me? I will be sending to the coach of the Brazilian national team.

Zakharyan? An 18 year old can be the captain. And what, that this is the Russian team? This is a team. Who said there should be one captain in it? Olympics? And how many times does it take place in 10 years? One captain can be selected every four years. You could choose for one game. The guys said that the national team is not a club. There are different players. You challenge players, but next time you don’t. What changes from the bandage? I support the guys. They came up and said it. What is a captain for? Go out on the field and flip a coin?

Sutormin came out, and what happened? He personified Russian football in the match with Slovenia. And what, what is his second international match? What happened? We will have one captain in the final tournament. We will choose one, because there is a long time. I don’t know if Sutormin was motivated. There was pressure. Whether he is proud or not, I don’t know. Perhaps, for someone, a bandage is pressure and responsibility. I don’t regret that I called the bandage a rag, ”Karpin said on the air of the YouTube channel“ Komment. Show”.