Vin Diesel admitted that he wanted to give up filming in the first “Fast and the Furious”

The Fast and the Furious movie franchise is unthinkable without Vin Diesel, but he could well have given it up, and Dominic Toretto would have been played by someone else. In a new interview, the 53-year-old actor shared that he very quickly agreed to participate in the first film, but when he read the script, he had doubts about whether to join this project.

The actor remembered working with Universal on the release of the 2000 film Black Hole, when its producers approached him with a proposal for a new film.

“They said:“ We have a movie about illegal street racing, and we want you to play a character who is a tough guy, a criminal, but with a heart and a personal code of honor, ”Diesel quoted Entertainment Weekly as saying. “Then they describe the scene that you see in the first movie, where the camera goes through my eye, goes down my arm and hits the engine, that was the only thing they revealed. And I immediately said: “Yes, I’m in business!”

But the next day, the actor read the script and was upset because the plot was not what he thought. The action star was already determined to abandon the project, but the studio found a trump card in the person of the young and ambitious screenwriter David Ayer. He was inspired by the depth of Dominic’s character and reworked the text to suit Diesel.

“I was just lucky that they (the studio – Approx. Aut.) Were open to all this and really wanted me to feel good and confident. This is not an ordinary Hollywood story, but my Hollywood story has never been normal, ”concluded Vin.

Recall that the first film “Fast and the Furious” was released in 2001 and paid off at the box office more than five times. After that, Diesel played Dominic Toretto in seven more feature films. On May 19 in Russian cinemas will be released “Fast and Furious 9”, which fans of the franchise have been waiting for a year.

