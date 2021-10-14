Vitoria spoke about Popov’s resignation from the position of sports director of “Spartak”

Head coach of Spartak Rui Vitoria commented on leaving Dmitry Popov from the position of the sports director of the club.

“I don’t blame anyone. Everyone may have their own reasons for this or that step. We talked a lot with Dmitry when I first came to Spartak, but he decided to leave. This is not very good for the club, since he was an important employee who was responsible for a lot. Whether it is good for him personally is his business. The most important thing is that at Spartak we were able to overcome that situation and continue to work further. I don’t like this word – betrayal. I repeat – I do not blame anyone. And here’s what I want to say: I signed a contract with the club, not with Dmitry Popov. We all make different difficult decisions sometimes. But I don’t presume to say that this is a betrayal. Was this a good decision for the club? No, it was not. But, apparently, good for him personally, “- quotes the words of Vitoria” Sport Express “.

After Spartak lost in the match of the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League to Benfica (0: 2), Popov announced his retirement. According to the functionary, one of the reasons was constant criticism and insults from Zarema Salikhova, the wife of the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun.