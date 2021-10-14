Vyalbe called the story about the doping test of the Norwegian skier a shock

President of the Russian Skiing Federation spoke sharply about the failed doping test of eight-time Olympic champion Marit Bjorgen in 2017

FLGR President Elena Vyalbe said she was shocked by the news about the active intake of the eight-time Olympic champion Marit Bjorgen of prohibited drugs before the performances.

“I am somewhat shocked by the news. I have always considered and will consider her a great athlete, but I have serious questions for people who decide what to count as doping and under what conditions and what punishment should be taken, ”said Välbe to Dailyskier.com.

In a book about the Norwegian skier, authored by Ingerid Stenvold, it is said that in April 2017, a laboratory in Lahti found traces of the substance 19-norandrosterone in her sample, which is on the list of prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). It is noted that Bjoergen took a daily drug used to shift the menstrual cycle. The active substance of the drug is norethisterone, which is converted and excreted in the urine in the form of 19-norandrosterone. At the same time, the drug itself is approved, and the skier added it to the list of drugs used.

The doctor of the Norwegian national team, Petter Olberg, considered that the concentration of the banned substance was high due to dehydration during the marathon. Three days later, representatives of the Norwegian national team wrote an explanation, which coincided with the conclusion of the laboratory in Lahti. The investigation was completed and was not made public.

Marit Bjorgen holds the record for the most awards in the history of the Winter Olympics (eight gold, four silver and three bronze medals). She also holds the record for victories at the world championships (18). She also has four victories in the overall standings of the World Cup (2005, 2006, 2012, 2015) and 107 victories in individual races at the stages of the tournament. The Norwegian ended her sports career in April 2018