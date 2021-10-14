Waiting for the star of Pyeongchang. SKA blocked Dynamo and took first place – Sport – News of St. Petersburg

Photo: Andrey Bok / Fontanka.ru Share this Share this

The sports department of Fontanka tells about the main events of the central match of the day. SKA beat Dynamo Moscow in St. Petersburg and won first place in the Western Conference. And this is still in stock star rookie Nikita Gusev. The sports department of Fontanka tells about the main events of the central match of the day. Hero of Pyeongchang is back On the eve of the match with Dynamo Moscow, SKA announced the signing of striker Nikita Gusev. Expected and sad news at the same time. Gusev – in 2017 won the Gagarin Cup with the St. Petersburg club, playing in the same line with Vadim Shipachev and Evgeny Dadonov. Their troika of that time, like the Thanos glove, erased everything in its path to dust. In 2018, at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, in the final against Germany, Gusev scored 4 points and returned the title of Olympic champions to Russia. In 2019, he logically left for the NHL. Then it seemed: who, if not him? But in two years, Nikita did not manage to become his own in North America. It all ended with the signing of a trial contract with Toronto before the 2021/22 season, a failed preseason and a return home. Vice-President of SKA Roman Rotenberg never concealed that he was counting on Gusev. So there were almost no options for which club Gusev would move.

Author: Hockey Club SKA / YouTube

Especially for him, the army team from the Neva cleared the payment order, giving Vladislav Kamenev to Siberia with a salary of 45 million rubles. There was only one question: will Gusev play immediately against Dynamo Moscow, where his former teammate Shipachev is playing? As a result, they decided to keep Nikita. SKA head coach Valeriy Bragin before the game against Dynamo did not rule out that the newcomer will go with the team on the upcoming away tour. Former Dynamo Moscow had a powerful start in the championship. Having won 11 times in 12 games at the start of the season, the blue and white seized the lead in the Western Conference standings. Then the decline began. As a result, the Muscovites approached the game with SKA, ahead of the rival by only one point. It turned out that in the face-to-face confrontation, the teams played for the first place. The undisputed leader of Dynamo is the former SKA player Vadim Shipachev. The central forward three years ago, even more ingloriously than Gusev, returned from the NHL, but that failure did not affect his game in any way. Now Shipachev leads the list of the league’s top scorers with a large margin with 30 points.

We also note the head coach of Muscovites – Alexei Kudashov. In the 2019/20 season, he was part of the SKA coaching staff, but was fired without regret. At Dynamo he played a beautiful attacking game and proved that he is still capable of independent work. In the current championship, by the way, a funny situation has developed. Together with Kudashov, Ilya Vorobyov and Anvar Gatiyatulin were fired two years ago. Vorobyov headed Metallurg Magnitogorsk, and Gatiyatulin headed Traktor Chelyabinsk. All three were able to bring their clubs to the leading positions and for a long time bypassed SKA in the table. To the delight of Morozov Transfer news did not end at Gusev alone. Just a couple of hours before the start of the match with Dynamo SKA announced the termination of the contract with the Swedish center forward Fredrik Hendemark. 6 (2 + 4) points in 15 matches. This made Ivan Morozov so happy, who until recently had to play in the Premier League due to a bust of center-forwards in the St. Petersburg team, that he scored his first goal of the season.

By that time, SKA was losing 0: 1 and his puck helped the army team to level. Interesting fact: 21-year-old Dmitry Rashevsky, a pupil of St. Petersburg hockey, scored against SKA. At the start of the second period, Anton Burdasov put SKA ahead, but Rashevsky almost immediately made the score a draw again. Joonas Kemppainen returned the positive difference for the Petersburgers, who scored a double in 52 seconds.

Danila Moiseev, who knocked down Dynamo defender Andrey Sergeev, gave the guests a chance from the capital. For this, the judge issued a double minor fine to Moiseev, leaving SKA in the minority for four minutes. But the Petersburgers managed to fight back. However, then three more penalties in a row at SKA followed, and the Muscovites did realize one of them. But they weren’t enough for more. Team with character

Share this Share this

Army men from the Neva acted very bravely, falling under the powerful clicks of Muscovites. In total, in this way the hosts of the ice blocked nine shots in 20 minutes. Ten more shots still reached the goal, but Lars Johansson did not give any doubts about his status as the main goalkeeper of SKA. At the end of the meeting, Kudashov replaced the goalkeeper with the sixth field player, but only let him into the empty net after the throw of Evgeny Ketov. The result is 4: 3 in favor of SKA.

At the post-match press conference, Kudashov noted this dedication of the army, and explained the weak play of his team by a lack of physics. Bragin was very pleased with the character shown by his team. – We played to the end, so we won. The whole game “Dynamo” in the majority goes through two players – Shipachev and Voinov. Disassembled and suggested how to play correctly. Gusev is flying with us to the next game. Let’s see how he will look in training, he can play. With bated breath, we are waiting for the return of the star from the past. If it plays, it will be a serious application for SKA for the Gagarin Cup. CSKA lacked such a player for a long time. Artem Kuzmin, Fontanka.ru