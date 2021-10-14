“We could play again, for a year or so.” Zhirkov – about continuing his career

Grigory Baburov

Former defender of the Russian national team and Zenit Yuri Zhirkov talked about recovering from injury. The footballer also spoke about his future.

“I had a fairly serious injury after the European Championship – a complete separation of the hamstring muscle. Recovery from this is at least three to four months. Now I train individually with a trainer, in recent weeks there have been no painful sensations. Basically, everything is fine now.

Let’s think about what will happen next. If there are any suggestions, we’ll see. Yes, I am open to suggestions in the winter. It was not possible to get into this transfer window somewhere. In principle, it would be possible to play more, for a year or so. When you get injured, you always want to come back.

I don’t know who I’ll be next. You still have to go to become a coach, but, in principle, it’s interesting. It is interesting to open a museum, to play hockey, tennis. It would be interesting to train the children, ”said the 38-year-old footballer in the podcast of Dmitry Sychev and Denis Kazansky.



