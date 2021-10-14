“We could play again, for a year or so.” Zhirkov – about continuing his career

Former defender of the Russian national team and Zenit Yuri Zhirkov talked about recovering from injury. The footballer also spoke about his future.

“I had a fairly serious injury after the European Championship – a complete separation of the hamstring muscle. Recovery from this is at least three to four months. Now I train individually with a trainer, in recent weeks there have been no painful sensations. Basically, everything is fine now.

Let’s think about what will happen next. If there are any suggestions, we’ll see. Yes, I am open to suggestions in the winter. It was not possible to get into this transfer window somewhere. In principle, it would be possible to play more, for a year or so. When you get injured, you always want to come back.

I don’t know who I’ll be next. You still have to go to become a coach, but, in principle, it’s interesting. It is interesting to open a museum, to play hockey, tennis. It would be interesting to train the children, ”said the 38-year-old footballer in the podcast of Dmitry Sychev and Denis Kazansky.