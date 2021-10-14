What a videomem with a nodding Rock, who evaluates and approves everything

A video of Dwayne Rock Johnson nodding approvingly at the camera and raising an eyebrow has gone viral on the web, becoming a meme trend. With his expressive facial expressions, the actor seems to be praising Internet users and their hobbies. In the new videos, the charismatic wrestler evaluates the players’ hairstyles and encourages music videos.

American actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, who received the pseudonym Rock for his muscular physique, has long been a favorite of memoders. Training shots and movie excerpts with the participation of the fighter are trending, and the expression of the artist’s image is often used by pranksters to create funny picts for all occasions. Earlier, Medilaleaks talked about a video with Skala, who became thoughtful in the ring and became a meme about bad grades and insecurity.

Recently, a video in which Johnson looks at the camera, actively using facial expressions has been gaining more and more popularity on the Web. Internet users began to edit footage of the actor, turning them into memes. In jokes, the wrestler’s nod began to mean approval, and a raised eyebrow in surprise meant condemnation.

In one of the versions of the tiktok account called chechevapichi The rock nods approvingly while watching the music video for Bellini’s song Samba De Janeiro.

The rock approves.

User with nickname ma_sk_vi4 decided that Duane’s facial expressions were ideal for evaluating the challenge from the TV series “The Squid Game”, when the heroes needed to carefully carve a figurine from a sugar honeycomb without breaking it. The player’s failure did not disappoint the wrestler.



Another tiktoker, thewarcake, imagined how the actor would react to a situation when in a restaurant a man and a woman offer a card to a waiter to close a restaurant account. The cafe worker picks a girl as the payer, and Johnson seems to be encouraging that decision.

And here is the account game_moments_official has published a video in which the Rock encourages mastery in the musical game Just Dance.

Another themed tiktok-public silva.football used footage of Johnson to gauge the hairstyles of different footballers. The actor approved the styling of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but the hair of other athletes confused him.

Rock evaluates the players’ hairstyles.

Earlier Medialeaks talked about how an excerpt from the movie “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw” with the participation of Jason Stateham and Dwayne Johnson became a meme trend about different morning rituals. The spin-off characters reminded pranksters of people who are in a hurry to study or, conversely, lie in bed for half a day.