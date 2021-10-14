what awaits the Moscow club with the new head coach Markus Gisdol. Sport-Express

You won’t get bored with the new trainer.

November 2019, three defeats in a row, including from Schwartz, fired Achim Bayerlorzer from Cologne and brought in two to replace: sports director Horst Heldt and coach Markus Gisdol. This couple worked together for a long time: both once served at Stuttgart and Schalke.

Heldt knew perfectly well the coaching madness of his comrade Gisdol and was counting on him. “Kozlam” was obliged to have a powerful shake-up, bordering on madness. Only she could save.

After the 11th round, “Cologne” was drowning in the penultimate place in the table with two victories in the championship, one draw and a difference of 10:23.

At the end of the 12th and first match of Gisdol, it changed to 11:27. This “RB Leipzig” was smashed by “Cologne” – 4: 1. Even Timo Werner scored.

The first points happened in the next game with Augsburg (a draw), and after another round a series of four victories in a row started, which was interrupted by 1: 5 from Dortmund in the 19th round. However, in the 20th, Gisdol’s team moved to Freiburg – 4: 0 – and could be pleased with themselves. It happened on February 2, Sunday, and on the 6th, Thursday, Cologne celebrated the famous annual carnival. The holiday was taken from Roman traditions, when in ancient times slaves were equalized in rights with the owners for a week and walked, as they say, with all the money. And this is sacred for Cologne.

Before signing the contract with Cologne, Managing Director Alexander Werle hesitated a bit and told all this to Markus Gisdol. He smiled and asked: “Excellent. Why is there an emphasis on this? “

Verle replied: “We’ll have to participate.” Gisdol nodded and signed the contract, surprised that they even bother him with such nonsense when a new team is in the relegation zone.

Markus Gisdol (left) at the carnival.

Already on February 6, Gisdol, Werle and Heldt (in that order in the photo) were shouting the Cologne anthem and some folk songs from the stage. Gisdol and Heldt – in soldiers’ suits with cartridge belts, Verle – in the blue and gold outfit of a civilian guardsman. After the amusement, an irritated Marcus blurted out: “Now I understand that this is not just an excuse to get drunk. Fantastic atmosphere. I will definitely come back here, even if I don’t work in the club. ” Later he noticed that of the songs he played he knew only the anthem of “Cologne”, he guessed the rest of the words.

Three days later, Hurricane Sabina canceled their game at Mönchengladbach, and on 16 February Bayern removed the good mood from Cologne by winning 4-1 at home for the Goats Rhein-Energi. In response to this, six days later, Gisdol’s team rammed Hertha down in Berlin 5: 0, won two more matches in a row, soared to 10th place … and did not win again until the end of the 2019/20 Bundesliga: 4 draws and 5 defeats in 9 matches with a goal difference of 11:24. For about such a difference, his predecessor Bayerlorzer lost his place, but “Cologne” had already escaped by that time, and no one asked Gisdol any questions.

But they were found in the next season, when in the first eight rounds “Cologne” did not win, bringing the losing streak in the Bundesliga to 18 matches. Gisdol was hanging by a thread, and leaving for Westfalenstadion was supposed to be a funeral for Markus and his staff, but the failed Spartak player Skhiri scored twice against Borussia, and Favre’s guys responded only with a goal from Azar.

Cologne often played brightly, but showed terrible results: by the 28th round, he won only five times, conceded fifty goals and took exactly the same 17th place, where in November 2019 Gisdol picked him up. In addition to the entire set on January 9, “Cologne” managed to fly to “Freiburg” 0: 5, which easily scored four unanswered ones a year ago. So Marcus was fired, and his replacement, Friedhel Funkel, with great difficulty, dismantled Schalke in the last round, jumped into the play-off zone and left Cologne in the Bundesliga.

And this is what Gisdol is – an absolutely carnival trainer: today he can come to the festival in a soldier’s costume, and tomorrow in a prisoner’s outfit. Appointing Markus to the current “Loko” is like getting involved in a quarrel of lovers: you can equally likely be an eternal hero and an endless villain who broke someone’s fate. At the moment – the fate of Loko and Nikolic.

Last thing.

Once Gisdol was asked: “Why haven’t you worked for two and a half years in a row?” He replied: “I had a couple of proposals, but, firstly, I wanted to rest after eight years of continuous work, and secondly, I could not accept an offer that does not excite me.”

Lokomotiv, apparently, excited. And I don’t know how it will be in the end, but the carnival in Cherkizovo is guaranteed. Gisdol does not know how to induce boredom.