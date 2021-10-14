What Ben Affleck and Matt Damon looked like at 17. Wore matching necklaces



American actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a 25-year-old joint photo on the air of the TV show. In the picture, the stars are a little over 17 years old, although they look younger. They are made young not only by still very childish faces, but also by paired necklaces that best friends at school give each other.

On the air of The Night Show with Jimmy Fallon, actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon presented their new joint film The Last Duel. But the audience remembered not only the promo of the historical film performed by the stars, but also the photo that they first showed to the public.

Affleck and Damon are known as one of the longest-running friendship and creative duos in Hollywood. The 1997 film Good Will Hunting earned the actors an Oscar for script and fame. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon decided to show on The Night Show what they looked like about ten years before the release of their first big picture. The joint picture, they said, was taken in the late 1980s. On it the future Oscar winners are a little over 17 years old.

How can you doubt that these guys are going to fail? – Affleck joked.

Matt Damon supported a friend:

Look at these guys, they just say – “Stars”. I think the seashell necklace betrays their potential.

Fans of the actors also appreciated the photos with young Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. They felt that the shell necklace was a very touching symbol of friendship.

I love their bromance !!

A shell necklace … I want to tell you that in those days it meant a lot to friends!

