What is known about Hugh Jackman’s return to the role of Wolverine in the MCU

Rumors about Hugh Jackman’s return to the role of Wolverine and his appearance in the MCU seem to never end. Especially since the X-Men will sooner or later debut in the MCU.

The Australian actor played the mutant for 17 years before meeting his end in “Logane“. However, many fans continue to live in the hope that he will return to the role at least once. And despite the fact that “LoganWrapped up the story of Jackman’s character, there are still ways he can interact with the Avengers on the big screen – especially since the actor himself recently hinted at a return to the role of the hero.

For years, Jackman has been haunted by questions about the possibility that he will return to the role of Wolverine, and for the most part he has been consistent in massive denial. In late 2017, he expressed his excitement about what Wolverine would be like in the MCU. Years later, when asked about it again, Jackman still looked pleased with his decision to step down, and one of the reasons was age, which is not surprising.

That being said, he also frankly admitted that if there is a chance that the X-Men will appear in the MCU, he doesn’t mind continuing to play his role. This comment was given immediately after the release of “Logan“, And a few months before it became known that Disney would soon buy the Fox studio. Jackman admitted that he was intrigued by the idea of ​​seeing Wolverine interact with MCU heroes – namely the Hulk and Iron Man.

In turn, the actor recently posted himself and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on his Instagram account, as well as fan art depicting Wolverine’s claws, starting rumors of his return to the iconic role. Of course, these could just be images that Jackman wanted to share, but it could also be the first hint of a return to Logan. However, in reality, everything is much more complicated than it might seem at first glance.

But considering that “Loki“Kicked off the MCU multiverse, and some actors from past franchises are returning to their characters, such as J.K. Simmons (Jay Jonah Jameson), and even rumored Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (reprising their roles as Spider-Man), it seems like Hugh Jackman’s return to the role of Wolverine at some point in the MCU may well have its place.

Would you like to see Hugh Jackman return to his role as Wolverine in the MCU? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!