what sisters Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and other stars look like

The Cruz sisters have an age difference of three years. However, they are often referred to as twins. They are both very attractive and also popular in the film industry. Monica replaced the pregnant Penelope on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The sister of the star is professionally engaged in dancing. The youngest Cruz performed in the world famous troupe of Joaquin Cortez. Monica became pregnant with artificial insemination and gave birth to daughter Antonella in 2013.