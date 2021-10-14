What would the textbook movie scenes look like if they were recreated today with the same actors

When we think of a very famous film, for example, one that has become a cult one, we cannot imagine that someone other than the chosen actors could play these cult roles, even the same actor at a different age. It would be interesting if actors could travel back in time to reprise these key roles in their careers.

1. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future

Back to the Future became one of the most successful films of the 1980s, receiving numerous awards and nominations. The main role was played by Michael J. Fox, who achieved world recognition at 24, just like Christopher Lloyd at 47.

Fox continues to act to this day, starring in Lil Nas X: The Origins of “Holiday” (2020) being his most recent project. Lloyd also continues to be active in show business, and in 2021 he took part in the movie “Queen of the Bees”.

2. John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction.



The film “Pulp Fiction” (1994), directed by Quentin Tarantino, is considered a classic in the history of cinema. He brought John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson immense popularity at the time. Today, more than 25 years later, Travolta starred in a 2020 commercial for Capital One: Christmas Ad, and Jackson is in pre-production for Futa Flour.

3. Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump



Forrest Gump became the second grossing film in 1994 in the United States. It is also considered a historical and cultural classic. When Tom Hanks was 38 years old, he starred in this film, and the following year won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Hanks is currently filming the Masters of the Air miniseries.

4. Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense.



The Sixth Sense starred Bruce Willis at the age of 44, as well as his co-star, Haley Joel Osment, who was 11 at the time. They both benefited from the popularity the film brought them, but for Osment it was his leap to fame as his acting career was just beginning. Willis’ last film was Cosmic Sin, and Osment is currently filming Not an Artist.

5. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the movie “Titanic”



In 1998, after the release of Titanic, a global trend was set through the winning combination of romantic plot and chaotic script. The film went around the world thanks to its two main characters, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who achieved worldwide fame in their youth. DiCaprio is currently filming Don’t Look Up, which is in post-production, and Winslet is the star of the Meir of Easttown miniseries.

6. Macaulay Culkin in the movie “Home Alone”.



Actor Macaulay Culkin was only 10 years old when the first film in the Home Alone saga was released, in which he played the lead role of Kevin and received a nomination for Best Comedy Actor. This film is recognized as a Christmas classic for family viewing, and it is thanks to him that Culkin became famous. Today he is one of the main characters in the American Horror Story series.

7. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have starred in all the Harry Potter films. Together they began work on their first film in 2001, when they were 12, 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Thanks to this film, 3 actors have achieved popularity in the world of cinema.

Today Radcliffe is starring in the new Lost City D movie, Watson recently appeared in Little Women (2019), and Grint starred in the second season of Servant (2021).

8. Johnny Depp in the movie Edward Scissorhands



In 1990, Johnny Depp, at the age of 27, received worldwide recognition for his role in the movie Edward Scissorhands. The film was a commercial success and was highly praised by film experts. Depp is currently working on a new animated mini-series called Puffins.

9. Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.



In 1990, Pretty Woman became a box-office hit, giving leading actors Richard Gere and Julia Roberts worldwide acclaim and Roberts his second Golden Globe at the age of 24. Gere has continued his acting career, filming Mother Father Son since 2019, while Roberts is in pre-production for the new series Gaslit.

10. Sam Neill and Laura Dern in Jurassic Park

Actors Sam Neill and Laura Dern starred in the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Until 1997, this film was the highest grossing in the history of cinema. Both celebrities have received acclaim for the fame they have gained through this film. Portable Door is Neill’s latest work, and Dern voiced Sue Murphy in F is for Family in 2021.

11. Kirsten Dunst in the movie Jumanji



In 1995, when Kirsten Dunst was a 13-year-old girl, she got one of the main roles in the film Jumanji. This film is considered a classic of the mid-90s and brought recognition and popularity to the young actress. She is currently filming Reign of the Dog, which will be released in 2021 in the UK.

12. Keanu Reeves in The Matrix



In 1999, the first part of the “Matrix” trilogy was released. Through the incredible accolades she received, several video games and comics based on the film have been released. The film was classified as a cult movie, starring Keanu Reeves, who was 35 years old, and with the film, he gained a huge following. Reeves’ last screen appearance was in the 2020 film Bill and Ted Save the Universe.

13. Tom Cruise in the movie “Top Gun”



Top Gun was one of the most critically and commercially successful films, starring Tom Cruise at the age of 34, and one of the highest grossing films of the 1980s. More than 25 years later, the second installment of this production, Top Gun: Maverick, will be released later this year, keeping Cruise as the main character.

14. Drew Barrymore in the movie “Alien”.



At just 6 years old, actress Drew Barrymore caught the attention of audiences with her starring role in ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), which became the highest-grossing film in the world before the release of Jurassic Park in 1993. In 2020 and 2021, Barrymore worked on her own television show, The Drew Barrymore Show.