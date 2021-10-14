Where Shipachev was brought up. All about Severstal School: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Two ice rinks, local coaches and preparatory groups for kids – KHL.ru talks about the Severstal school, where the best KHL scorer Vadim Shipachev studied.

Cherepovets is a special point on the hockey map of Russia. Severstal has never been the grandeur of Russian hockey, but it has always had its own winning traditions. Fans still remember the silver medals of the Russian championship in 2003 – then the Cherepovets team lost in the final to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. But good hockey players began to appear in Cherepovets long before that. The history of the school dates back to 1971, when a modern ice palace was built in the city.

700 boys and preparatory groups

To this day, the Severstal school is based in the old ice rink. In 2006, an extension was made to it – two ice rinks appeared, which are completely given to future hockey players.

– We also have a gym and a small games room. We do not use the main arena where Severstal plays. Ice is enough for us. It is very convenient that the school is based in one place. Both ice rinks are connected by a passage, – the director of the Severstal school told KHL.ru Sergey Ivanov…

Compared to other academies of the KHL clubs, the Cherepovets school is quite large. Only at the preparatory stage, about 300 boys aged 5-7 years are engaged.

– Many Moscow clubs do not recruit children of this age; they train in other places. In Cherepovets, no one conducts such trainings, so we independently prepare the guys for enrollment, – said Ivanov…

In total, about 700 children are engaged in the school. There are teams of 13 ages – at least one team for each year. At the same time, the younger ages are recruited by two teams, and when the guys get older, they are combined into one. Only the strongest hockey players remain at the school.

– This year we recruited guys born in 2016. If a person has not passed the preparatory group, then it is difficult to get into the Severstal school, since his peers have been trained, they have been studying for three years. Of course, it happens that the child has not been in sports, but he is a child prodigy. We will take it, of course, – said Ivanov…

The main advantage of such preparatory groups is that the future pupils of the school are in full view of the coaches. They develop in advance exactly the sports skills that hockey players will need.

However, even the graduates of the preparatory group have to pass the selection when they turn eight years old.

– All comers are registered at the age of 5. We start training in September in the gym, we divide the boys into groups of 20-22 people. Elementary tests – games, relay races for coordination and dexterity, for attentiveness. We are watching the activity of the guys. After that we weed out unsportsmanlike boys – it happens, we say thank you to them and explain to the parents why this happened. 70 people go out on the ice in October. In December, there will definitely be a supplement. The third stage of school enrollment will take place in the spring, – said the director.

It is clear that the school is aimed at guys from Cherepovets and the Vologda Oblast. But in the older teams there are visiting guys. Mostly from the Northwestern Federal District. People travel to Cherepovets from Kaliningrad, Vorkuta, Syktyvkar and other cities.

– Of course, if a boy comes from another city, then we will look at him. If it fits, we will definitely enroll. With newcomers, we conduct tests on the ice, by general physical training, we look in the game.

Local trainers and legends

The most important capital of the Cherepovets hockey school is its coaches. There are 20 of them here. What is most interesting is that 18 of them are residents of Cherepovets. Naturally, there are goalkeeping and fitness coaches. Nowadays, not a single modern school can do without such specialists. Quite often, the management invites coaches from other sports, for example, gymnastics.

– Due to the specific exercises that are in gymnastics, the children increase their agility and coordination. And these are very important components. We consider it correct to conduct such training, – noted Ivanov…

The most important thing is that the school has an established coaching staff. None of the coaches have left the club in recent years. On the contrary, the school was replenished with several more specialists. Why is it important? The guys do not need to get used to new coaches, there is no unnecessary stress. Almost all coaches are graduates of the Cherepovets ice hockey school. Many played in a team of masters. All have higher specialized education. Half of the coaching staff graduated from the HST in St. Petersburg.

And now about the local legend. Naturally we are about Vyacheslav Dubrovin… He is the most famous children’s coach in the entire Vologda region. Dubrovin has trained the KHL’s top scorer this season Vadima Shipacheva, and is also related to the development of a new starlet of Cherepovets hockey – Nikita Guslistova… It is also impossible not to mention Alexandra Mikolenko… Maxim Chudinov, Bogdan Kiselevich – his handiwork and Julian Steinberg… His pupils – Yuri Alexandrov and Dmitry Kagarlitsky…

Moving from school to MHL

Naturally, Severstal has its own training program for hockey players.

– Its basis is the federal standard. But we added something of our own. For example, in some places the standards were changed, or they introduced their own. When writing the program, we took something from the “Red Machine”. Plus – coaches pay attention to the performance of pupils in a regular school. This is very important because good studies are part of the discipline, – said Ivanov…

It is very important to ensure the transition of pupils from the children’s school to the youth and the main team. In Cherepovets, this is all right. There are JHL, NHL and MHL teams. There is constant contact between the coaches.

The school itself plays at the Championship of the Northwestern Federal District. Although Severstal strives to play in St. Petersburg.

– There is a big problem here. For 20 years we have played at the St. Petersburg Championship. SKA was one of the most principled rivals. We won many competitions. For the last few years we have been playing for the Northwest Championship, – noted Ivanov…

The most famous pupils of the club

It is very difficult to form a symbolic team of pupils of the Cherepovets hockey school. Too many great hockey players have been raised here. So we will not even try to do this, but simply tell about the most prominent representatives.

Vadim Shipachev, forward

We will tire of listing his titles and merits. Gagarin Cup, medals and victories at the world championships, Olympic gold. Shipachev did not play for his native club for a very long time, but he will definitely become a legend of the entire Cherepovets hockey.

Vladimir Vorobiev, forward

The ex-coach of the Moscow Dynamo and Amur is one of the strongest players in Russia in the 90s. He played in the NHL and won the national championship four times.

Dmitry Yushkevich, defender

Many people associate Yushkevich with Yaroslavl and Moscow. He played in Torpedo (the former name of Lokomotiv) before leaving for the NHL, in Moscow he coached CSKA for a long time and won the Gagarin Cup with him. But Yushkevich was born and took the first steps in his career in Cherepovets. The most significant achievements are gold and silver at the Olympic Games.

Yuri Trubachev, forward

Trubachev is a legend of Cherepovets hockey. He spent 16 seasons with Severstal, and now continues to work at the club as a coach. In 2003, he was in the team that fought in the final with Lokomotiv.

Maxim Chudinov, defender

Chudinov gave Severstal six years of his career, but he achieved his main victories with other clubs. The defender won the Gagarin Cup three times, and also became the world champion in the Russian national team.

Bogdan Kiselevich, defender

Kiselevich is another 2018 Olympic champion. Won the Gagarin Cup with CSKA. He played at Severstal from 2009 to 2014. Interestingly, Kiselevich was born in Moscow, but is a pupil of the Cherepovets hockey.

Pavel Buchnevich, forward

Buchnevich’s main achievements are associated with youth hockey. He won silver and bronze at the World Youth Championship. He also won bronze in the KHL, but as part of SKA. Now playing overseas.

KHL.ru would like to thank the press services of HC Severstal and the children’s school of the club for their help in preparing the material.