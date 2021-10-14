WHERE TO DO IT AND HOW?

The Ripple system was launched in 2012, and today the internal Ripple cryptocurrency, called XRP for short, is among the popular digital assets that allow you to make payments anywhere in the world almost instantly.

One of the advantageous features of the system is considered to be a short transaction time, they take about 4 seconds (this is an advantage in comparison with bank transfers, which can take several days). It also attracts Ripple by its scalability, fairly low transfer fees, and work on open source technology similar to blockchain. By the way, at present the technologies of this unique system are being considered by a number of financial companies and banks for implementation in order to accelerate interbank payments.

Ripple is considered one of the most promising systems of all existing, provides a currency exchange function without chargebacks. It is impossible to mine XRP, but if necessary, you can purchase tokens and pay in a convenient way, including in rubles from a Sberbank of Russia card.

Buying Ripple in rubles from a Sberbank card

There are two options for buying Ripple (XRP):

● on a cryptocurrency exchange;

● in a special online exchanger.

In the first case, it is convenient that the buyer can immediately receive the cryptocurrency to his exchange wallet and make the purchase at a favorable rate (on exchanges it is lower than in exchangers). At the same time, there are some difficulties, ranging from the search for a platform to a somewhat complicated process.

Another designated option for exchanging money from Sberbank for Ripple (XRP) – through exchangers – is much easier and has a number of advantages, although it loses in the value of the exchange rate. You also need to understand that exchange services are intermediaries, they will not provide a wallet for storing tokens, so you need to worry about opening it in advance.

Some nuances of cooperation with crypto-exchanges

Buying Ripple (XRP) for rubles is not available on all exchanges. EXMO, for example, provides such an opportunity. The procedure is carried out through the “Exchange” (market execution) or through the “Trades” option, where you will first need to create a limit or market order for a deal. The option is available exclusively to registered and verified users, after replenishing the account.

On the well-known exchange Binance, for example, XRP is traded, but paired with BTC, and there you have to replenish the deposit with cryptocurrency, having previously bought it in the exchanger. You can find out in advance, before registering on the exchange, how profitable such a conversion will be, using the money converter at https://www.bestchange.ru/converter/, where the offers of all existing exchangers are analyzed.

Features of the work of exchangers

Online exchangers are services that provide services for converting any type of currencies (digital or conventional). Through them, you can quickly and easily exchange money from a Sberbank card to XRP. Most of them do not require registration and do not need to wait for an offer (it has already been announced by the terms of the exchanger). The scope of the client’s actions is reduced to filling out a simple application and making a payment from a bank card. The downside is only in the value of the rate, but often it is not so significant as to get involved with the complexity of exchanges when buying a small amount of XRP.

