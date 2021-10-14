Where to find a leather skirt like Selena Gomez

In the fall, the actress chooses a stylish mini-length model
With the onset of cold weather, many girls abandon skirts and dresses in favor of trousers and jeans. But Selena Gomez has a great fit for this fall – a black leather mini skirt that fits perfectly into any wardrobe. American actress and singer has collected a topical black total bow with a wrap skirt Versace, knitted top with a notch and sandals on thin straps.
The black leather skirt is as versatile as pants… It can be easily added to any casual look, combining with the voluminous sweater, turtleneck, cardigan or a sweatshirt, and also worn in the office in the company of an oversized jacket, a shirt with a man’s shoulder or a basic T-shirt. Leather looks great with denim, corduroy, velvet and textured materials – tweed or bouclé.
Inspired by the image of Selena Gomez, we have collected several sets for every day, which are worth repeating this fall. We also picked up stylish skirts made of natural and eco-leather, similar to those worn by the American star.
Photo source: Getty Images