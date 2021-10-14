Whitaker: Grand Prix will change the perception of Saudi Arabia

The preparation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​led by Martin Whitaker, a seasoned manager who once worked for the FIA, in the McLaren team, as well as involved in other racing projects, including the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Australian V8 Supercars series.

The first ever Formula 1 race on the city track in Jeddah is exactly 50 days away, and Whitaker not only talked about the purely construction tasks to be performed at this final stage, but also shared more ambitious plans for the development of the region.

The construction of a unique 6.175 km long street ring, consisting of several straight sections and 27 turns, in the Corniche seaside region, is nearing completion, and the creation of all necessary infrastructure will soon be completed. An interesting difference between the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and other city circuits is that it is supposed to be used not only for the Formula 1 race, but also for holding other competitions in technical sports, both national and international.

“We are working on a range of projects in addition to a new marina, luxury hotels, restaurants and shopping malls. A kart track for electric karts will be built in the Fan Zone, and an exhibition of historic racing cars will also be open there, – said the Executive Director of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. – In the future, an e-sports center will open there, and a tourist information center will appear next to the Red Sea shopping center, intended not only for Formula 1, but also for Saudi motorsport in general.

There will be a café, a meeting place, a souvenir trading center, and ticket offices. In addition, we invite colleges, schools and universities to use this center as a lecture venue.

I think Formula 1 gives Saudi Arabia a great opportunity to enter the world stage and change the perception of this country, about which very little is known outside of it. The government has developed a Vision 2030 plan aimed at both developing tourism and creating a more open society, as the country is changing rapidly.

Also, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be an ideal platform for networking and developing various commercial opportunities. There are already quite a few local companies that want to cooperate with Formula 1, as they understand its global significance.

The local population is renowned for its friendliness and hospitality, so fans, when they arrive in Jeddah, will enjoy the sun, sea, oriental cuisine, and also enjoy interacting with the good ones. people. From 3 to 5 December we will be in the spotlight of the sports world and will have the opportunity to show both our fantastic track and this beautiful country. “