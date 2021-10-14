Zhamnov reacted to the message about the inclusion of Kovalchuk in the headquarters of the national team :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The head coach of the Russian national hockey team suggested waiting for comments at the next press conference. It was reported that Kovalchuk could become Zhamnov’s assistant in the selection of players

Ilya Kovalchuk

The head coach of the Russian national hockey team, Alexei Zhamnov, declined to comment on reports that two-time world champion Ilya Kovalchuk will join the coaching staff of the national team for the 2022 Olympics.

“I will leave this topic without comment for now. On October 18, there will be a press conference at which all the answers will be given, ”Zhamnov told RBC.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “Mutko Against” reported that 38-year-old Kovalchuk could join the coaching staff of the Russian national team. “Moreover, he has already been approved by the team manager. In fact, he will become a kind of assistant to Zhamnov in the selection of hockey players, ”the message said.

Kovalchuk is an Olympic champion (2018) and two-time world champion (2008, 2009). In 2012, the striker reached the Stanley Cup Final with the New Jersey Devils. In total, he played 926 games in the NHL, in which he scored 443 goals and gave 433 assists. In the KHL, he won the Gagarin Cup three times with SKA (2015, 2017) and Avangard (2021). He is now in free agent status.