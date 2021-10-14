Zhirkov told how Abramovich did not let him go to Spartak :: Football :: RBC Sport

Yuri Zhirkov said that he was going to leave Chelsea for Spartak, but Roman Abramovich interfered. As a result, the player left for Makhachkala

Former footballer of the Russian national team Yuri Zhirkov said that at one time he was close to moving to Spartak from Chelsea, but the owner of the club, Roman Abramovich, did not let him go.

“I had a conversation with Abramovich. I myself approached him and asked to let him go to Spartak. We even met with Karpin (at that time he was the general director and coach of the Moscow club. – RBK) and talked about it. At that time I wanted to return to Russia, and in which club … In the end, they were released only to Anji, – said Zhirkov in an interview on the YouTube channel Sychev Podcast and Denis Kazansky.

Zhirkov during his career played for Spartak Tambov (2001-2003), CSKA (2004-2009), Chelsea (2009-2011), Anji (2011-2013), Dynamo Moscow (2013-2015) and Zenit (2016–2021). As part of the Russian national team, he played 104 matches and scored two goals.

His contract with Zenit expired this summer, and the 38-year-old is now a free agent. Zhirkov is announced for the Aminevo amateur club.