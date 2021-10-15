20 Golden Boy Awards Nominees Revealed

An updated list of applicants for the Golden Boy award, which is presented to the best young footballer in Europe under the age of 21 and playing in the top division of one of the European championships, has been announced.

The fight for the Golden Boy award continues:

Eduardo Kamavinga (“Real”);

(“Real”); Bukayo Saka (“Arsenal”);

(“Arsenal”); Jude Bellingham (“Borussia Dortmund);

(“Borussia Dortmund); Mason Greenwood (“Manchester United”);

(“Manchester United”); Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich);

(Bayern Munich); Giovanni Reina (“Borussia Dortmund);

(“Borussia Dortmund); Gavi (Barcelona);

(Barcelona); Brian Gil (Tottenham Hotspur);

(Tottenham Hotspur); Karim David Adeyemi (“RB Salzburg”);

(“RB Salzburg”); Ryan Gravenberch (“Ajax”);

(“Ajax”); Daniel Maldini (“Milan”);

(“Milan”); Florian Wirtz (Bayer);

(Bayer); William Saliba (“Marseilles”);

(“Marseilles”); Rodrigo (“Real”);

(“Real”); Roberto Piccoli (“Atalanta”);

(“Atalanta”); Pedri (Barcelona);

(Barcelona); Nunu Mendes (“Paris Saint-Germain”);

(“Paris Saint-Germain”); Jeremy Jesus Pino (Villarreal);

(Villarreal); Yurrien Timber (“Ajax”);

(“Ajax”); Charles de Quetelare (“Bruges”).

It is noteworthy that the list of 40 applicants included Mikhail Mudrik from Donetsk “Shakhtar” and Ilya Zabarny from Kiev “Dynamo”. And the list of 80 applicants included Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Rubin.

The last Golden Boy winners were Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Holland (2020), Atletico Madrid forward João Felisch (2019), Juventus Turin defender Matthijs de Ligt (2018) and French Paris Saint-Germain forward Kilian Mbappé (2017).