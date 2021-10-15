2022 calendar confirmed

At the meeting of the FIA ​​World Council for Motorsport, held in Paris, the calendar of the World Championship for 2022 was confirmed – as expected, it has 23 races, but with several circuits it is necessary to sign or renew contracts, which will happen a little later.

The 2022 season follows two years unprecedented for Formula 1, when due to the pandemic it was necessary to revise and adjust the season calendar many times – last year we managed to hold 17 stages, this one will be 22. In the current circumstances, all this can be considered a very serious achievement. given the global scale of the championship.

Sport has demonstrated the ability to respond flexibly and adapt to emerging challenges. On the one hand, Formula 1 hopes that the threat of a pandemic next year will gradually decrease, on the other hand, they promise to closely monitor the development of the situation and work closely with all promoters and local authorities.

The press release of Formula 1 separately emphasizes that the Chinese Grand Prix is ​​not included in the calendar due to the situation with the pandemic, but the stage in Shanghai will return to the championship as soon as favorable conditions develop for this.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1: “We are delighted to present the calendar for 2022, as we are preparing for the beginning of a new era in the history of our sport, when completely new regulations come into force, and cars for the next year were created with the expectation that they will allow for a tighter fight on the track.

This season is developing incredibly interesting, there are bright battles on the tracks, more and more fans are watching them, in addition, the audience is returning to the stands of the racing tracks after the pandemic. We hope that in 2022 life will return to normal, and there will be even more viewers.

We are pleased that more and more countries are showing interest in Formula 1, that our sport is becoming even more popular, and we believe that we have formed a wonderful calendar for 2022 – it has a stage in Miami in addition to racing on famous tracks with a glorious history. …

The pandemic is still ongoing, so we remain vigilant and adhere to all necessary security measures to protect both our personnel and the people of the countries we visit. “

Jean Todt, FIA President: “The impressive calendar for the next Formula 1 season is the result of the excellent work of Stefano Domenicali and his team in close collaboration with the FIA.

Over the past two years, Formula 1 has shown amazing resilience, proving that our sport is able to develop steadily despite the many difficulties caused by the pandemic. The 23 Grand Prix in 2022 will be a great arena to showcase brand new cars and I’m looking forward to the new season. “

date the Grand Prix Location

20th of March Bahrain Sahir March 27 Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 10th Australia Melbourne April 24 Emilia-Romagna Imola * May 8 Miami Miami ** 22nd of May Spain Barcelona * May 29 Monaco Monaco 12 June Azerbaijan Baku June 19 Canada Montreal 3 July United Kingdom Silverstone 10 july Austria Spielberg July 24 France Le Castellet 31 july Hungary Budapest August 28 Belgium Spa 4 September Netherlands Zandvoort 11 September Italy Monza September 25 Russia Sochi 2 October Singapore Singapore* October 9 Japan Suzuka October 23 USA Austin* October 30 Mexico Mexico City the 13th of November Brazil Sao Paulo 20 November Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* – contract signing is required

** – homologation of the track is required