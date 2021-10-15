2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Beat Peru, Brazil Beat Uruguay

In the match of the 12th round of the South American qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, the Argentine national team beat Peru 1-0 at home. The only goal in the 43rd minute was scored by Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. In the 65th minute, the Peruvians got the opportunity to restore parity, but the defender of the Mexican club “Cruz Azul” Yosimar Jotun was unable to convert the penalty. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi spent 90 minutes on the pitch.
In another World Cup qualifier, Brazil defeated Uruguay 4-1. The first goal in the 10th minute was scored by PSG striker Neymar. Then Leeds forward Rafinha Diaz made a double (18, 58). In the 77th minute, Atlético striker Luis Suarez closed the gap. The final score in the 85th minute was set by the Brazilian Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa.
In parallel meetings, the Chileans beat the Venezuelans (3: 0), Colombia and Ecuador drew (0: 0), and the Bolivians defeated the Paraguayans (4: 0).
The Brazilian national team won the 10th victory in 11 matches of the qualifying tournament. The team leads the table with 31 points. Argentines are on the second line with 25 points. This is followed by Ecuador (17), Colombia (16), Uruguay (16), Chile (13), Bolivia (12), Paraguay (12), Peru (11) and Venezuela (7).
There are ten national teams participating in the qualifying tournament in South America. The teams that took the first four places will receive direct tickets to the final part of the World Cup. The fifth team will face off against the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in the play-offs. The final part of the World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.