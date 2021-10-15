A controversial rating of the “most American” cars has been compiled – Auto Review

In Russia, the degree of localization of manufactured cars is calculated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and for this it uses its own methodology with final estimates in points. And in the United States, the Kogoda School of Business at the American University in Washington is doing the same. Here, the panel of experts also gives points: not only the production figures and the origin of the individual components are taken into account, but also the American contribution to the development of cars and even the location of the company’s headquarters. But in parallel, the usual indicators of the degree of localization in percent are published: the share of components produced in the USA and Canada is taken into account. The rating for 2021 has now been released, and it raises a number of questions.

The “most American” car this time was the Ford Mustang GT with a 5.0 V8 engine and a manual transmission: its localization rate reaches 77%, and the final score is 88.5 points. At the same time, the version with “automatic” (as well as modifications with the EcoBoost turbo four) is localized only by 51% and has 75.5 points. This is surprising because the 10R80 (co-developed by Ford and GM) ten-speed gearboxes that power the Mustang are made in the United States. And another thing is even more surprising: last year the first place was taken by the Ford Ranger pickup with a degree of localization of 70%, but now this parameter has been reduced at once to 45%, and the model immediately shifted to the sixteenth place in the rating …

In second place this year is the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (72% localization and 86 points), and in third place is the Tesla Model 3 electric car (65% and 82.5 points). The most localized cars of the non-American brand were four Honda models at once: the Pilot and Passport crossovers, the Odyssey minivan and the Ridgeline pickup truck each earned 70% and 76 points, dividing the ninth place in the rating.

Tesla became the leader in localization in the rating of manufacturers (81%), because it produces all cars sold in the USA here. Ford and GM follow with “over 70%” figures.