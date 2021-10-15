A new drug for coronavirus is being registered in Russia

People will be able to use the drug for prevention and treatment

Russia wants to register a new drug for coronavirus “Mir-19”. The research center “Institute of Immunology” of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) submitted an application for registration to the Ministry of Health of Russia.

“The trade name is Mir-19. International non-proprietary name – synthetic small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) ”, – indicated in the state register of medicines.

The drug can be used to prevent and treat coronavirus. It can be used as an inhalation or as a nasal spray.

This drug is based on the use of microRNA and does not affect the human genome and immunity, writes RT. It is able to prevent the most severe forms of coronavirus, including pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndromes. The head of the FMBA, Veronika Skvortsova, announced that the second phase of testing would be completed by mid-late summer, but the period dragged on until October.