A resident of China created a medicine in a home laboratory to save his son

In China, the owner of a small online store engaged in chemistry and genetic research to create a medicine for his terminally ill son, RIA Novosti reports.

BEIJING, October 15 – RIA Novosti. In China, the owner of a small online store has taken up chemistry and genetic research to create a cure for his terminally ill son, according to the South China Morning Post. Xu Wei from Kunming City in southern Yunnan Province is facing big trouble: his one-year-old son has been diagnosed with a rare disease – Menkes disease, in which there is a violation of the cellular transport of copper. Life expectancy in such cases usually does not exceed three years. With only a school education, Xu Wei decided to synthesize the drug on his own after experimental treatment in the clinic did not help. Xu Wei was also unable to find access to the copper histidine needed for therapy in China, and he could not order it in another country due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. Xu Wei first contacted chemical companies, hoping that they could produce for him copper histidine, but it was too expensive and the regulatory approval process would take years. Then he independently began to study chemistry. Xu Wei took information from American scientific online journals. “I used translation software because I don’t know English. Sometimes the translations didn’t make sense, and I checked every word. It was difficult, but you could always find some clues. on the Internet, “he said. Xu Wei also signed up for public courses at several universities, where he began to study pharmacology. Soon he set up a chemical laboratory in his apartment, which cost him $ 3,100, and began to create a medicine. After he tested the obtained histidine copper on rabbits and on himself and was convinced of its safety, he injected it to his son, and then He brought the child to the hospital to conduct tests and rule out possible complications. Later, Xu Wei created another drug that, according to some studies, helps with Menkes disease – elesklomol, which he also tested on rabbits and himself. His two-year-old son cannot roll over on his own , speak and can only take liquid food, but every time he is laughing, he smiles. Xu Wei hopes that genetic research will help heal him. Now the man is preparing to enter the university, where he will study genetic engineering. “I am not faced with the question of whether it is worth it or not. I believe that any difficulties can be overcome, and I hope that my child can get better. I just I must do everything in my power, “he said. As noted in the local health committee, as long as Xu Wei produces the medicine exclusively for his son in single copies, and also does not sell it to third parties, the authorities will not prosecute him …

