A startup with Ukrainian roots Gitlab was estimated at almost $ 15 billion on the day it was released on Nasdaq

The coding platform Gitlab, founded by one of the richest Ukrainians Dmitry Zaporozhets, was valued at $ 14.9 billion as a result of the first day of trading on the Nasdaq exchange in New York. Shares in the company, which provides software developers with tools to collaborate on code, jumped about 35% above the bid price, Reuters reported.

The initial public offering (IPO) price was $ 77 per share, with the company claiming a range of $ 66 to $ 69. Trading on the stock exchange opened at $ 94.25 per share and closed at $ 103.89. One of the reasons for going to the stock market was to raise awareness among technology sector investors, said Gitlab co-founder and CEO Sid Sibrendi. “We grow when we can talk,” he added.

During the IPO, Gitlab raised $ 801 million during the IPO, it follows from his message. The company placed shares at $ 77 per share, while the announced range of $ 66 – 69 per share. A total of 10.4 million shares were sold during the IPO. The selling shareholder associated with Sibrendi sold 1.98 million shares. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters of the Gitlab offering.

Co-founder of the company Dmitry Zaporozhets in 2021 took 23rd place in the ranking of the richest Ukrainians according to the Ukrainian Forbes. The entrepreneur’s fortune is estimated at $ 450 million.

The company was registered in Delaware in 2014. It has no corporate office and all 1,350 employees work remotely in more than 65 countries. Her clients include Goldman Sachs, UBS, Siemens, ZipRecruiter.

The company’s net loss for the six months ended July 31, amounted to $ 69 million, revenue – $ 108 million.For the same period a year earlier, Gitlab’s loss was $ 44 million, revenue – $ 64 million.For 2020, Gitlab posted revenue of $ 152.2 billion ( $ 81.2 million a year earlier). The company’s gross profit increased by about 86%, to $ 133.7 million, and the operating loss – by almost 67%, to $ 213.9 million.

Gitlab said its net retention rate (key for subscription software companies) in dollars jumped to 152% by the end of July 2021. The company was valued at $ 6 billion in January this year after a secondary sale of shares, according to startup data platform PitchBook.

Gitlab offers both free and paid versions of the developer platform – a single application for collaborative software development and IT operations. Developers in companies across industries can use it to write, package, release, and monitor code. The startup makes money from its subscription products. For $ 19 per month per user, Gitlab provides companies with tools for faster code review and customer support, and for $ 99 per month, users get full access to features.

Gitlab, whose investors include Khosla Ventures and Google Ventures, competes with the startup Github, which was bought by Microsoft for $ 7.5 billion in 2018. In early 2021, technology companies such as UiPath and Coupang successfully debuted on the US stock market. However, the US IPO market has slowed in recent weeks on fears of inflation, and some companies have postponed their listing plans.