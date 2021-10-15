Absurdity and self-irony: how the ninth “Fast and the Furious” brought the franchise to a new level

Brothers Dominic (Vin Diesel) and Jacob Toretto (John Cena) went their separate ways many years ago. But deep down, they continued to compete and hate each other. Dominic’s quiet life on the ranch is interrupted by the news that Jacob is behind the recent theft of a secret weapon with which you can subjugate the whole world. Having assembled a team, he goes in search of his brother to thwart his sinister plan.

The eighth part of the racing epic “Fast and the Furious” became a kind of borderline in the franchise. She set the bar high for absurd and beautiful action – the chase from a Soviet submarine across the frozen Siberian ice is hard to forget – and showed the perfect cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason State and Vin Diesel fought together against the bitchy predator Charlize Theron.

Since then, Johnson and State have fled to a separate spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw”, and it is clear that Diesel alone will not be able to pull the new part. Therefore, in “Fast and Furious 9” they invited the wrestler John Cena, who, with his stern Nordic face, was simply made for this film. He plays an offended brother who really wants to prove to Dominic that he is much cooler than him, and for this he decides to take over the whole world.

The rest of the members of the “family” were not visible for a long time behind the massive shaved heads of the main characters, and they were given much more space in the ninth episode. Michelle Rodriguez got the opportunity to fight, ride a motorcycle through the jungle, and grieve with Dominique about the eternal. But a particularly tangible – mostly comedic – line was given to a couple of Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Teju (Ludacris). And there’s a curious change in the franchise that is worth noting about them.

Director Justin Lin seems to have finally realized that The Fast and the Furious is beginning to turn into a parody of itself: all those Toretto wearable crosses, reflections on family values, Brian’s (Paul Walker) car that goes into the distance, who, like a ghost, is always somewhere near and warms the soul with its invisible presence. And “Fast and Furious 9” began to openly laugh at the conventions of the franchise. Roman and Tej regularly get out of the most absurd situations alive and suddenly begin to reflect on this – how do they manage to stay alive? They are assigned the role of a sort of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern from the Tom Stoppard film: they look with bewilderment at the fantastic pursuits and explosions, question what is happening and reflect, for example, about where Dominic got his brother from and why only now.

All this gives the “Fast and the Furious” even more charm and extravagance. The episode in Dominic’s dream also emphasizes the surrealistic motives. There, in the depths of the subconscious, he learns the truth about his father, which for years he tried to hide from himself. Justin Lin gives these unexpected episodes for the franchise very funny and frivolous, and it is in this self-irony that I want to see the continuation and evolution of the series.

As for the action, here director Lin came up with one important feature – a car with a huge magnet that attracts almost an entire street. In the final chase, which, by the way, unfolds in Tbilisi, hundreds of cars begin to take off into the air and stacked in batches on a giant truck, in which the villains are entrenched. And in parallel to this pandemonium on the road, Roman and Tej fly into space on a jet engine tied to an old Pontiac.

The ninth part is quite consistent with the spirit of “Fast and the Furious”, but also adds to the franchise even more absurdity and cheerful spontaneity. The testosterone adventures of shaved-headed, muscular men were already difficult to take seriously, but now the creators themselves have given free rein to fantasy and self-irony. It is possible that in the new parts the Toretto family will meet aliens or travel back in time in a time machine – all this is not so important. While Vin Diesel, with her stingy smile, talks about taking care of the family, everything in the world takes on meaning.

