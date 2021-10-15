Akinfeev explained his refusal to return to the national team with the phrase “you have to be a man” :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the CSKA goalkeeper, he irrevocably decided to leave history with the national team in the past and will not change his decision. Goalkeeper asks to stop discussing this

Read us on News News

Photo: Epsilon / Getty Images



CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev admitted that he was angry about a possible return to the Russian football team and he would like to end these discussions.

“It’s time to stop these waves. There are guys – (Matvey. – RBK) Safonov, (Alexander .- RBK) Maksimenko, – who are obliged at this stage of their career to be in the national team and play in it. All these waves are rising because of the hype – I understand everything, ”Akinfeev told Sport24.

He categorically stated that he would no longer play for the national team and even discuss such an opportunity. “I said a long time ago: my story with the national team is over. I have put an end to it, and stop procrastinating on this topic. It makes it a little angry. There are people who should now play in the national team – and they play in it, ”the goalkeeper added.

Akinfeev became the record holder for the number of matches in the Russian football championship



According to him, after completing his career in the national team, he never had any thoughts to return everything back. “When you make a decision, you have to be a man and follow him,” said the 35-year-old CSKA captain.

Akinfeev played for the Russian national team from 2004 to 2018. After the World Cup, which was held in Russia, he announced his retirement in the national team. In total, he has 111 matches in the national team.

After that, his possible return to the national team was discussed. For example, Akinfeev himself said that Stanislav Cherchesov called him to play at Euro 2020, but the goalkeeper refused.