Akinfeev: I entered the field and beat Spartak. And let it be the worst derby in history

CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev spoke about the last derby with Spartak.

“What’s the difference: a boring match, not boring. My business: I entered the field and beat Spartak. And let it be the worst derby in history. There are no sparkling matches every time. With Krasnodar we had a great game: in terms of quality, shots, moments. And they will remember all the final 0: 0 “, – quotes the words of Akinfeev Sport24.

The last derby between Spartak and CSKA took place on September 20 as part of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League. The CSKA won the minimum victory in that game.

The goalkeeper has been playing for CSKA for 18 years. In total, Akinfeev has 684 meetings for Moscow CSKA, in which he conceded 608 goals, while he has 290 zero matches. Akinfeev’s contract agreement with the army team is calculated until June 30, 2022.

CSKA Moscow scored 17 points in 10 matches and ranks sixth in the Russian Premier League standings for the 2021/2022 season. The leader of the competition is Zenit St. Petersburg (23).