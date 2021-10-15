Akinfeev on his return to the Russian national team: “Stop procrastinating it. You have to be a man and follow the decision “- Football

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev spoke about calls to return him to the Russian national team.

– When the next wave rises – Akinfeev to the national team – how do you react?

– It’s time to stop these waves. There are guys – Safonov, Maksimenko – who are obliged at this stage of their careers to be in the national team and play in it. All these waves are rising because of the hype – I understand everything.

– Why immediately because of the hype? They just appreciate and remember you.

– Remember and appreciate – it’s good. But I am here, I am alive, nothing happened to me. I just said a long time ago: my story with the national team is over. I have put an end to it, and stop procrastinating on this topic.

– Straining?

– A little angry. There are people who should now play in the national team – and they play in it. Everything.

– You made the decision to end your career in the national team even before the World Cup. Since then, at least once there was a thought – maybe replay?

– Not once. When you make a decision, you have to be a man and follow him. It’s one thing if I played for the national team for two or three years. He had a successful world championship and quickly dumped – to be remembered as a handsome man. But I have been on the national team for 15 years. Played 111 matches.

It is important to understand that when you are called up to the national team, the season goes on almost seven days a week. All the time training camp, training, games. No respite, normal recovery.

Right now is the most golden time for me. You live in a weekly cycle, play the game – you recover for two days. I don’t know about other guys – maybe they need to train more – but when you’re 36 soon, you understand: the main thing is to correctly lead yourself to the games, ”Akinfeev explained.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper announced his retirement from the national team in 2018.