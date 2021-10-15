Alibaba shares collapse due to the PRC authorities. Whether to buy them on a drawdown :: RBC Pro

Alibaba shares seem to be greatly undervalued, but the prospects for the most popular paper on the Russian market are not cloudless – regulators may hinder growth. Here’s what an investor needs to know about Alibaba stocks

What does the company do

Industry: internet retail

Ticker: BABA

Capitalization: $ 452.13 billion

P / E: 20.27

P / S: 3.87

Price for October 15: $ 166.78

Consensus forecast: $ 245.87

The Alibaba Group Holding is one of the e-commerce giants in China. Over the past few years, the company has grown from a traditional marketplace to a conglomerate that does everything from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing.

The holding includes five companies:

Alibaba.com – the largest wholesale marketplace;

– the largest wholesale marketplace; Taobao – a platform for individuals and small entrepreneurs through which they sell goods;

– a platform for individuals and small entrepreneurs through which they sell goods; Tmall – a trading platform for large brands and retailers;

– a trading platform for large brands and retailers; Alibaba Cloud – the largest cloud service provider in China and also one of the largest cloud services in the world;

– the largest cloud service provider in China and also one of the largest cloud services in the world; across Ant Group Alibaba is active in digital payments and microlending.

The last year turned out to be unfavorable for Alibaba – the shares of the Internet giant lost almost half of their value after the Chinese authorities canceled the IPO of its subsidiary Ant Group in November 2020.

However, Alibaba remains a popular paper on the Russian market – at the end of September its securities accounted for 22.8% of the average portfolio of foreign securities of a private investor. Understanding what the Chinese e-commerce giant has to offer to investors who believe in it.

In the second quarter of 2021, Alibaba’s revenue was 205.74 billion yuan ($ 31.87 billion), up 34% from a year ago.