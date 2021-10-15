Alibaba shares rise after a long fall: whether to invest in the company’s shares

What’s happened

During the week of October 7-14, Alibaba shares rose in price by almost 10% – from $ 151.17 to $ 167.19 (as of 15:00 on October 14). The current share price is nearly 20% above the annual low of $ 138.9, which Alibaba reached on Oct. 4.

One of the reasons for the rise in shares of the Chinese corporation was the announcement of the media company The Daily Journal, which reported that it had acquired 136,740 American depositary receipts from Alibaba and doubled its stake in the company. Now Alibaba is the third largest asset of the company after Bank of America and Wells Fargo financial service, writes Barrons.com.

Another event that could have influenced the rise in the value of Alibaba’s shares is the amount of the fine for the Chinese food delivery company Meituan as part of an antitrust investigation. On October 8, the Chinese regulator fined the food tech service $ 530 million, which is 3% of its revenue. This is less than the fine that Alibaba itself received in April 2021 – then, as part of an antitrust investigation, the company was fined $ 2.8 billion, which was 4% of its annual revenue.

It is not yet known how the antitrust investigation against taxi aggregator DiDi will end, but a lower fine for Meituan reduces the level of uncertainty in the Chinese tech market, said Gavekal analyst Hernan Kui. He warns that Chinese regulators may still require significant changes from companies, including business restructuring or even delisting from US exchanges.

Alibaba is one of the largest Chinese players and has suffered the most from pressure on tech companies from the Chinese government.

Beijing launched an antitrust investigation against Alibaba in November 2020. The company was suspected of forcing partners to refuse to cooperate with its competitors. Due to the investigation, Alibaba was forced to abandon the $ 37 billion IPO of its fintech subsidiary Ant Group.

In April 2021, the investigation ended: the regulator imposed a record $ 2.8 billion antitrust fine on Alibaba.

This lowered the company’s capitalization by billions of dollars. Its shares fell 56% from the maximum price in October 2020, and the company’s value fell from nearly $ 840 billion to about $ 442 billion, writes Fortune.

After investigating Alibaba, the Chinese authorities have taken on other e-learning and technology companies. This led to the fact that in the summer of 2021, investors sold off shares of Chinese companies in the amount of $ 2 billion.

The coming months will be unstable for Alibaba due to regulatory pressure, said Bruce Pang, head of macroeconomics and strategy at China Renaissance Securities.

Alexey Debelov, partner of FP Wealth Solutions, disagrees with Pang. Markets are setting excessively pessimistic expectations, he said. “Our bet on China remains among the main ones, not only because of its cheapness, but also because of the size and growth rate of the second economy in the world. The growth of the middle class and its income will allow everyone to earn money – and Alibaba will be one of the first, ”Debelov said.

According to him, Alibaba shares are now trading at a 20x profit estimate of the last year, which is significantly cheaper than not only American competitors like Amazon (57x), but also similarly affected Chinese ones like Tencent (44x). For a company with impressive growth rates in the existing directions, this is an extremely low score, Debelov said.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect Alibaba to gain 33% by Q2 2022 and set a target price of $ 253 over the next 12 months, the company said in an Oct. 8 policy note.

Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov believes that Alibaba shares look very attractive in the long term. In his opinion, now the market provides investors with the opportunity to purchase a quality industry leader with a good discount. “The company’s debt is at an acceptable level: it is only 14% of the value of assets, and the level of cash exceeds debts by more than four times,” Shatov said.

Still, while some investors bought Alibaba in the fall, most of them will probably want to wait “for the dust to settle down a bit,” said John Lau, head of SEI’s Asian stock market. In his opinion, the stabilization of shares may take “some time.”