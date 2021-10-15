Amber Heard, who accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence, was convicted of lying

American actress Amber Heard, who accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence, was suspected of lying. The reason for this was the video recordings from the chest cameras of the police officers who arrived at the couple’s apartment to receive a call.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the videos filmed by the Los Angeles police officers do not show traces of the pogrom or brawl that Hurd claimed. At the same time, the police themselves also confirmed that they did not notice bodily harm, material damage and evidence of a crime, which the actress mentioned more than once. Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman is convinced that the footage proves the actor’s innocence, and his ex-wife lied.

We will remind, Hurd accused Depp of cruel treatment, beatings and bullying. He, in turn, sued his ex-wife for libel. Moreover, they have been divorced for more than three years.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of London resumed the process of Depp’s lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, which in April 2018 published material about the beating by the actor Hurd. Then the actress said that her ex-husband threatened to disfigure her face if she left him. Depp denies all charges and states that Hurd was the aggressor in their relationship.