Anatoly Bykov was charged with Philip’s guilt – Accidents – Kommersant

Another criminal case has been initiated against Anatoly Bykov, sentenced to 13 years for contract killings. The former head of the board of directors of the Krasnoyarsk aluminum plant and the ex-deputy of the regional legislative assembly is suspected of inciting the murder in 1998 of a major crime boss Vladimir Filippov. By this, investigators of the TFR believe, the ex-deputy wanted to increase his influence. “The task is to physically destroy Anatoly Bykov in prison,” his lawyer told Kommersant.

Today, the management of the ICR in the Krasnoyarsk Territory announced a new case against the former aluminum tycoon, 61-year-old Anatoly Bykov.

The events described in it took place in the summer of 1998 in Krasnoyarsk. Then, according to the investigation, allegedly at the direction of Anatoly Bykov, gangsters from the gang under his command shot the criminal leader Vladimir Filippov (Philip). He was killed at the entrance of a multi-storey building on Alyosha Timoshenkov Street. Honored Master of Sports in Boxing Filippov managed to walk free for only eight months after serving a sentence for a serious crime. According to the investigation, the reprisal against him was necessary for Bykov to “maintain and increase his influence among the leaders and members of organized criminal groups.”

It should be noted that criminal authority Vilor Struganov, known as Pasha Tsvetomuzyka (he received his nickname due to the fact that he often blinks with two eyes), as well as the killer from his group, Alexander Zhivitsa (Bul), have already been convicted for this crime. It is possible that one of them or both of them testified about the involvement of Anatoly Bykov in the events of 1998. His actions are qualified under Art. 33, art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (incitement to commit a murder committed by an organized group), reported in the regional department of the TFR.

Lawyer Alexei Prokhorov told Kommersant that he learned about the new criminal case against his client from the press release of the investigative department. The defender assumes that the security forces will not stop there.

“It is possible that the investigation will associate many of the criminal corpses of that era with Anatoly Petrovich Bykov. Today we see that law enforcement agencies have been given the green light for absolutely any fantasy, ”said the defender.

He added that “the task is to physically destroy Anatoly Bykov in prison.”

As Kommersant wrote, in early September, the first trial of Anatoly Bykov was completed in Krasnoyarsk. The jury found him guilty of organizing the contract murder in 1994 of two businessmen Alexander Naumov and Kirill Voitenko. On the basis of the jury’s verdict, the Sverdlovsk District Court appointed Bykov 13 years in a general regime colony. The defense has filed an appeal against the verdict, it has not yet been considered. The investigation into the case of incitement to the murder of businessman Andrei Nekolov and to the attempt on the life of the vice-president of the regional boxing federation Andrei Grabovsky is nearing completion. In addition, the former aluminum tycoon is accused of tax evasion and the creation of a criminal community.

Anatoly Bykov pleaded not guilty in any of the criminal cases, claiming that they were all fabricated. He called the governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss and the head of the regional head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexander Rechitsky the organizers of his criminal prosecution.

Konstantin Voronov, Novosibirsk