Andrey Svechnikov scored a double against the Islanders, rewriting the history of Carolina and Russian achievements in the NHL

Last summer, the Carolina forward Andrey Svechnikov signed at the moment the main contract in his playing career. The 21-year-old striker hit the jackpot by signing an eight-year agreement for a total of $ 62 million. The Russian began to work off the money issued from the very first match of the regular season, in which his Hurricanes hosted the New York Islanders on home ice.

In this match, the place at the “islanders” goal was taken by Ilya Sorokinwho got the opportunity to temporarily become the first number of the Islanders in the absence of continuing to recover from injury Semyon Varlamova… The match has begun for the team Barry Trotza as well as possible, because already in the eighth minute the leader of the New Yorkers opened the scoring in the game Matthew Barzal…

But two minutes later, Svechnikov scored the first goal of the season at his own expense. Finnish striker Teuvo Teryaväinen moved the puck to the blue line, from where the defender Ethan Beer made a shot at Sorokin’s goal, and Svechnikov, who was on a nickle, very successfully changed the puck’s flight path, making a correction, with which the Islanders goalkeeper could no longer do anything.

The rights to the video belong to Yandex LLC. You can watch the video on the Yandex.Efir website.

This goal allowed Svechnikov to inscribe his name at once both in the chronicle of Carolina’s records and in the list of achievements of all Russian hockey. First, let’s talk about club statistics. The 21-year-old Russian showed the fourth result in Carolina history in terms of the number of matches required to reach the 60 goals mark. They did it faster than Andrey Jeff Skinner (165 matches), Eric Staal (171) and Sebastian Aho (181). The statistics take into account only those players who made their debut in the NHL along with the “hurricanes”. Svechnikov took 206 matches to reach 60 goals. We will return to the records of Russian hockey later.





$ 175 million for Russians! Salary breakdown of our hockey players in the NHL

In the meantime, the teams Rhoda Brindamore and Barry Trotza continued to exchange abandoned washers. Now the hosts have taken the lead thanks to an accurate shot Jesper Fast, but the guests were able to recoup due to the efforts Brock Nelson… In the middle of the second period, the “islanders” allowed the opponent to make a powerful dash – in a five-minute interval, the goals were reached by throws Jordana Martinuca and Nino Niederreiter… But the rivals went for the break with a minimal difference in the score – five minutes before the end of the segment, the Islanders captain scored Anders Lee…

And at the start of the third period, Svechnikov returned to the fore. In one of Carolina’s first attacks in the final twenty minutes, the Russian tried to pull off one of the most signature tricks – to score in the lacrosse style. Outside Sorokin’s goal, the Russian scored another goal in his career, but the islanders’ defender Adam Pelech managed to read Andrey’s intentions and at the last moment to prevent the “hurricane” forward from making an aimed shot. The puck passed next to the bar.

The rights to the video belong to Yandex LLC. You can watch the video on the Yandex.Efir website.





Svechnikov introduced a new fashion to the NHL. Forsberg repeated his miracle goal at speed

“I tried to score lacrosse? Yes, I tried. In fact, at one point in the second period, I already had a similar opportunity. And when I entered the dressing room, I thought, “Why didn’t I try? Need to do”. I tried it in the third period, but it was too short. It was necessary to carry the club further. But I didn’t have much time, and such things need to be done faster, ”Svechnikov said after the match.

But Andrei was not very upset and found a way to enter his name in the protocol in a different way. After 10 minutes, Svechnikov helped Teraväinen to realize the majority with an assist. And at the end of normal time of the match, Andrei set the final score, sending the puck into an empty net. And now is the time to return to the achievements of Russian hockey.

Svechnikov became the fifth Russian player to score 60 goals in the NHL before his 22nd birthday. To this age line Ilya Kovalchuk scored 108 goals, Alexander Ovechkin – 98, Evgeny Malkin – 80, Sergey Samsonov – 69. It is worth noting that Svechnikov will only turn 22 on March 26, so Andrei has every chance to improve his result and surpass at least Malkin’s result, especially considering the fact that Andrei now has 61 accurate shots.



Related news Svechnikov became the fifth Russian player to score 60 goals in the NHL before his 22nd birthday

“Would you like to rate Svechnikov’s game? Today he just dominated. The puck seemed to be on the hook of his club every time he was on the ice. Once he broke the rules – and this moment in his game needs to be corrected – but overall he was very good, “said the head coach of the” hurricanes “after the match. Rod Brindamore…