Angelina Jolie starts an Instagram page to talk about the situation in Afghanistan – Society

TASS, August 21. Popular American actress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie signed up on Instagram to share stories of Afghans in light of the current situation in Afghanistan.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate freely on social media and express themselves. So I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of people fighting for their basic human rights around the world,” she wrote under her first post on Friday. on my page.

In it, she posted a letter from an Afghan teenage girl, which speaks of changes in the life of society in connection with the coming to power of the radical Taliban movement (banned in the Russian Federation). According to the girl, before women could openly defend their rights, work and study. Now there is fear in society, although some believe that “the Taliban have changed.” “We believe our rights are being violated,” she writes.

Jolie called on all those who are not indifferent to provide all possible support and assistance to the people of Afghanistan. Jolie’s account on the social network has already subscribed to 3.7 million people.