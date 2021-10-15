Archery in Norway suspected of mental illness :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Pal Nordseth / AP



The man who fired a bow in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg and killed five people may have mental illness, Reuters reported, citing Norwegian police.

According to her, law enforcement officers considered several motives that could push a man to commit this crime. These included anger, revenge, impulse, jihad, illness, and provocation.

“The hypothesis that was most solidified in the early days of the investigation was that illness was the motive,” said local police inspector Pir Thomas Omholt. He said that the shooter is now in a closed psychiatric institution.

Norwegian police reveal the identity of who killed five people with a bow



The incident in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg took place on October 13. On this day, a man armed with a bow and arrow started shooting in the street. As a result of the incident, five people died, two more were injured. Later, the shooter was detained. It was a 37-year-old Danish citizen living in Kongsberg. Sources of the local newspaper Aftenposten clarified that the man had previously converted to Islam.