Billionaire investor calls Bitcoin digital gold and compares it to Amazon stock

Legendary billionaire investor and founder of Miller Value Partners, Bill Miller, in an interview with William Green, called Bitcoin a digital gold and compared his bet on it to buying Amazon stock during the dot-com bubble crash.

According to the billionaire, he acquired the shares of the tech giant at an average price of $ 17 more than 20 years ago. The first cryptocurrency cost him an average of $ 500 per coin, he said.

In 2017 mass media reported that Miller holds 1% of his own funds in Bitcoin, which he bought back in 2014. At the same time, his hedge fund with assets of $ 2.2 billion increased the share of cryptocurrency in the portfolio to 50%.

“Bitcoin is much less risky at $ 43,000 than at $ 300. Now it is recognized, a huge amount of venture capital has gone into it, all the big banks are involved, ”he said.

How much to invest in Bitcoin? The billionaire advised investors who are not too deeply versed in cryptocurrency to invest no more than 1% of funds in digital assets.

Relatively altcoins Miller noted that the chances of success with more than “10,000 existing tokens and other” are extremely small.

“Bitcoin, Ethereum and a few others will probably exist for a while,” he added.

Miller was optimistic about the prospects for the capitalization of Coinbase, whose shares he called “the default position for growth investors.”

He stressed that Tesla’s market value has reached $ 750 billion in a mature industry that will no longer grow very quickly.

“Coinbase could easily have a market cap of $ 500 billion or $ 1 trillion as a disruptive company in a fast-growing, changing industry,” he admitted.

But when buying such assets, you should not worry about their price for a year or even two, the billionaire advised.