Billionaire reveals why he bought Bitcoin and Ethereum COINLIFE.COM

American businessman Barry Sternlicht became disillusioned with gold.

Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood, a $ 95 billion portfolio investor in various financial assets, said that:

“Gold is losing more and more value – this is what caused me to invest in bitcoins, as the governments of Western countries, especially the United States, launched an unprecedented issue of banknotes in history. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a limited supply and has the ability to be a tradable asset in the global market. “ “Gold is kind of worthless,” says Barry Sternlicht. “The reason I own #bitcoin is because the US government and every government in western hemisphere is printing money now to the end of time and this is a finite amount of something and it can be traded globally. ” pic.twitter.com/72zYQTjF0y – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 13, 2021

Sternlicht’s opinion echoes what another billionaire, Mark Cuban, said on 13 October. notedthat bitcoin is “better than gold.”

Sternlicht also acknowledged that cryptocurrencies are subject to strong price surges, but they still seem to be a convenient hedge asset to hedge against inflation risks for the US dollar and other global reserve currencies. Recall that this week the US Bureau of Statistics reported that consumer prices in the American economy rose 5.4% in September 2021 compared to September 2020. The German community of economic institutions expects inflation in Europe’s largest economy to reach 3% by the end of 2021.

Speaking about why he invested not only in bitcoins, but also in Ethereum, Barry Sternlicht said that he considers Ethereum “programmable bitcoin”, noting that various innovative financial services are built on the basis of the blockchain of the largest altcoin by capitalization. The billionaire’s words echo Cuban’s October 13 announcement that Ethereum has the highest price potential among digital assets, while Cuban previously also expressed Dogecoin support.

Sternlicht is skeptical about the current high values ​​of the Wall Street indices (Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones and S&P 500), believing that the situation resembles the “financial bubble” that was observed in the early 2000s in New York.