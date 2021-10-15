Billionaire Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

15 October 2021 00:13 GMT

Photo author, Pool

Billionaire Robert Durst, heir to a real estate empire, is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his best friend.

Durst shot and killed Susan Berman at her Beverly Hills California home in 2000. He accidentally confessed to killing her on the HBO documentary The Jinx and was arrested in New Orleans in 2015 shortly before the episode aired.

At the trial, the billionaire pleaded not guilty.

Police believe that Durst killed two more people at different times – his wife Kathleen McCormack, who went missing in 1982 and is presumed dead, and an elderly resident of Galveston, Texas, where the criminal was hiding at one time. The billionaire posed as a dumb woman, and the murdered one revealed him incognito. But on this charge, the jury acquitted him: Durst managed to convince them that he was acting in self-defense.

In the case of the disappearance of his wife, New York prosecutors intend to shortly bring new charges against Durst, according to the American media.

Lawyers for the 78-year-old defendant said he intends to appeal.