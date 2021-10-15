Bitcoin has become more expensive than $ 60 thousand again – for the first time since April

The bitcoin price crossed the $ 60 thousand mark – this is the highest figure since April of this year. This is evidenced by data from the Coindesk portal, which collects data on cryptocurrency rates from different exchanges.

Source: Coindesk

At the moment, the rate reached $ 60.2 thousand, but by the time this material was written, it had slightly decreased – to $ 60.04 thousand. The daily growth of the cryptocurrency rate was more than 4%, and since September 20, that is, in less than a month, its value has doubled.

The exact reason for the growth is difficult to determine. This is likely due to the pending SEC approval to launch the world’s first exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) based on bitcoin futures. Earlier, the head of the regulator argued that the authorities would consider the possibility of creating such a fund if it meets the requirements of the investment law.

As a reminder, Bitcoin reached its all-time high in April 2021. Then the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $ 64.8 thousand. Soon, the Chinese authorities banned mining in the country, after which its rate collapsed. Now the cryptocurrency has a chance not only to repeat the previous success, but also to surpass it.

