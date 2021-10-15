Bitcoin has become more expensive than $ 60 thousand again – for the first time since April

The bitcoin price crossed the $ 60 thousand mark – this is the highest figure since April of this year. This is evidenced by data from the Coindesk portal, which collects data on cryptocurrency rates from different exchanges.

At the moment, the rate reached $ 60.2 thousand, but by the time this material was written, it had slightly decreased – to $ 60.04 thousand. The daily growth of the cryptocurrency rate was more than 4%, and since September 20, that is, in less than a month, its value has doubled.

The exact reason for the growth is difficult to determine. This is likely due to the pending SEC approval to launch the world’s first exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) based on bitcoin futures. Earlier, the head of the regulator argued that the authorities would consider the possibility of creating such a fund if it meets the requirements of the investment law.

As a reminder, Bitcoin reached its all-time high in April 2021. Then the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $ 64.8 thousand. Soon, the Chinese authorities banned mining in the country, after which its rate collapsed. Now the cryptocurrency has a chance not only to repeat the previous success, but also to surpass it.

–