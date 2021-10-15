Brad Pitt turned into a maniac in front of his beloved

“He just finished filming Where the River Runs, and before that came out Thelma and Louise, and Brad was worried that he looked like a typical handsome man. He came to me and said that he was looking for a role with a completely different role. And I had one for him, ”said Dominique Sena.

The director noted that he was delighted with Brad’s performance. According to Dominic, the actor perfectly conveyed the character, based on his view of him.

Pitt’s partner in the film was Juliet Lewis, whom he met in real life. Sena admitted that he did not know how the pair would play together. But Dominic breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the result.

“Given that their romance was in full swing, their work could have turned out to be either great or terrible. But I must say, looking at them is a pleasure. The interactions between them seemed real. Brad and Juliet were on the same wavelength, ”the director shared his impressions in the True Hollywood Story documentary.

In the 90s, Brad’s girlfriend was Jennifer Aniston. The actors have been married for five years. The star of the series “Friends” retained warm feelings for her ex-husband. She spoke about this herself.