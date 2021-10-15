Brazil 4-1 Uruguay, Neymar scores and two assists in 2022 World Cup qualifier, 15 October 2021

The Brazilian national team has practically booked a place for themselves at the World Cup. Wards Tite rolled out in their field Uruguay (4: 1), and one of the heroes of the meeting was the team’s most famous footballer. PSG forward Neymar answered with dignity to critics who did not spare him after the previous game. Then the Brazilians skated a “zero” with Colombia, and the head coach of “Celesao” Tite stood up for the leader of the team. This time it was different.

Neymar opened the scoring already in the 10th minute after a wonderful throw from Fred. The striker took the ball to his chest well, easily beat the goalkeeper Musler and mockingly shot into the goal – between the legs of the defender, who was on the “ribbon”. Neymar did not score more in this match, but chalked up two more assists. First, the star footballer brought Rafinho practically one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and then accurately threw the ball on his head Barbose…

Thus, in the match with Uruguay, Neymar scored 3 (1 + 2) points on the “goal plus pass” system. In addition, the Brazilian gave 77.4% of accurate passes, completed eight key passes, created four chances for partners and won 14 of 17 single combats. The O Globo edition gave him 8.5 points, although the best score at the end of the match was given by the double’s author – Rafinha (he got a nine). Neymar responded to criticism with a gorgeous game.

“Bad day for those who don’t like Neymar. What a game from the Brazilian top ten, – wrote the journalist Guilherme Alves on his Twitter.

“After an unsuccessful match with Colombia, Neymar proved to be excellent in the game against Uruguay. He scored, assisted twice and was constantly in the spotlight. Neymar was constantly looking for opportunities for exacerbation. This is the footballer fans want and admire so much, ”reads a note in the O Globo article.

Neymar continues to chase the record Pele by the number of goals in the jersey of the Brazilian national team. The king of football has 77 accurate shots, while the PSG striker has seven fewer. At the same time, Neymar takes the first place in the number of assists in the “Selesao” (51). The 29-year-old has 121 scoring actions in 115 games. These are statistics!

Top scorers in Brazil’s history:

77 – Pele

70 – Neymar

62 – Ronaldo

55 – Romario

48 – Zico

39 – Bebeto

35 – Rivaldo

And a few more words about how Neymar performs in the current qualifying round of the World Cup.

8 matches

7 goals (second place in South America)

7 assists

107 won single combats

53 successful strokes

42 fouls suffered

2 penalties earned

Brazil has secured the first line in the South American selection table and, most likely, will receive a ticket to Qatar in November. On the 11th, Tite’s wards will meet in their field with Colombia, and five days later they will play on a visit with Argentina.