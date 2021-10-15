Cape Verde Foreign Ministry ruled out Poklonskaya’s extradition to Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Ukraine contacted the authorities of Cape Verde about the new Russian ambassador to the country, Natalia Poklonskaya, reports RIA News” with reference to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“No, of course not. This is just a joke, do not pay attention to it, ”- said the source, answering the question whether Kiev has a chance of success in the event of extradition requests.

In addition, he confirmed that Kiev had contacted the authorities of Cape Verde about Poklonskaya.

On the appointment of Natalia Poklonskaya as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cape Verde became known on October 13th. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba reacted to the appointment of Poklonskaya, statingthat in the future Kiev may have an opportunity to “ruin the life” of the former prosecutor of Crimea. According to him, the ministry has already notified the authorities of Cape Verde about the “criminal activities of Poklonskaya.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on Kuleba’s statements, recalledthat Natalia Poklonskaya has diplomatic immunity and her appointment as Russia’s ambassador to Cape Verde has nothing to do with Ukraine.