Chechnya’s bailiffs returned three children to a woman
Chechnya’s bailiffs returned three children to a woman
The story of Nina Tseretilova, a resident of Dagestan, caused a wide public response.
2021-10-15T20: 32
The woman said that the Makhachala district court handed over three children to be raised by her ex-husband, allegedly because of her “immoral” lifestyle. In March 2021, the Dagestan Supreme Court ruled that children should live with their mother, but Nina’s ex-husband, Magomed Tseretilov, did not return the children. In October 2021, the bailiffs of Chechnya still returned the children to their mother.
