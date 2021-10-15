https://ria.ru/20211015/tseretilova-1754814139.html

Chechnya’s bailiffs returned three children to a woman

Bailiffs of Chechnya returned three children to a woman – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

Chechnya’s bailiffs returned three children to a woman

The story of Nina Tseretilova, a resident of Dagestan, caused a wide public response.

2021-10-15T20: 32

2021-10-15T20: 32

2021-10-15T20: 42

video

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754813864_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad5c968629ff42e40475d62b7d0174e3.jpg

The woman said that the Makhachala district court handed over three children to be raised by her ex-husband, allegedly because of her “immoral” lifestyle. In March 2021, the Dagestan Supreme Court ruled that children should live with their mother, but Nina’s ex-husband, Magomed Tseretilov, did not return the children. In October 2021, the bailiffs of Chechnya still returned the children to their mother.

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Chechnya’s bailiffs returned three children to a woman The story of Nina Tseretilova, a resident of Dagestan, caused a wide public response. The woman said that the Makhachala district court handed over three children to be raised by her ex-husband, allegedly because of her “immoral” lifestyle. In March 2021, the Dagestan Supreme Court ruled that children should live with their mother, but Nina’s ex-husband, Magomed Tseretilov, did not return the children. In October 2021, the bailiffs of Chechnya still returned the children to their mother. 2021-10-15T20: 32 true PT1M10S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754813864_240-0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b4d312b38ded4eec50713f5537a1036.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

video, video